iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 60,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

