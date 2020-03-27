Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

ITUB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 17,494,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,914,356. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.