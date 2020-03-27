J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT opened at $93.73 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

