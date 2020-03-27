J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of J2 Global worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

