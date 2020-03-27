Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

