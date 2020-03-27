Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 26,616 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASPS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ASPS stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 56,610 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $466,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 458,226 shares of company stock worth $3,828,561 over the last 90 days. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

