Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,504 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Aegion worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 55,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

