Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 28,760 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

