Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,078 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Akorn worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Akorn by 117.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akorn by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,570,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,539 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKRX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Akorn, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In other Akorn news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

