Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,502 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Shares of C opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

