Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,059,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $3,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $23,032,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP opened at $81.80 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.