Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

