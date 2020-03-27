James P. Tobin Purchases 734 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James P. Tobin acquired 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $44,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 244,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,191. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 992,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.