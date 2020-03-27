Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 85,544 Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) by 301.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.62% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SFY opened at $9.27 on Friday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.