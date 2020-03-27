Jane Street Group LLC Buys 101,533 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 616.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

