Jane Street Group LLC Buys 25,130 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 284.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

