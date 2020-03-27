Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 225.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTAB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,245,000.

Shares of HTAB stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.