Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.95% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,534,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.

