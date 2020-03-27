Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

