Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 123,854 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,854 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Synopsys worth $134,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

