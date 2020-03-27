Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,068,501 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2,108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Monster Beverage worth $137,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,739,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1,176.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 789,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after purchasing an additional 684,281 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

