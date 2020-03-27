Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 627,260 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $141,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,004,000 after buying an additional 1,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

