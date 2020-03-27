Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 70,922 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.95% of MGM Growth Properties worth $174,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,061,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 185,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

