Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,288 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Western Digital worth $121,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

