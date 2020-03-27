Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 104,737 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.33% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $125,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 24,355.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

