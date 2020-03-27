Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,364,080 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364,080 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.04% of Avnet worth $128,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 36.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $43,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE:AVT opened at $26.87 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.