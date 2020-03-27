Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 152,243 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of Las Vegas Sands worth $180,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $48.36 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

