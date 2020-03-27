Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 177,785 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $124,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $89.72 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

