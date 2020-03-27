Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 243,408 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,408 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.27% of Kimberly Clark worth $127,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $124.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

