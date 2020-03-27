Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,498 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Public Storage worth $149,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $187.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

