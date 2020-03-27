Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 5,499 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.96% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $144,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591 shares of company stock valued at $198,518 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

