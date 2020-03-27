Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,269,316 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.96% of AES worth $126,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AES by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AES by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AES by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.01.

In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $13.50 on Friday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

