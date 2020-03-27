Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434,503 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Xcel Energy worth $121,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $57.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

