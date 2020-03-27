Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,629 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.19% of Evergy worth $176,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

