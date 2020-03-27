Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of ServiceNow worth $170,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $316,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 818,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $133,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

NOW stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.20 and a 200-day moving average of $285.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

