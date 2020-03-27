Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,002 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.00% of MarketAxess worth $143,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $352.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.12 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

