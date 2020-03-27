Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.69% of Align Technology worth $151,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $191.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average of $239.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

