Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.85% of Garmin worth $164,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

