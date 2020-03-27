Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $150.25 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 243,780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ross Stores worth $150,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.60 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

