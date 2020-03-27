Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $170.94 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Analog Devices worth $170,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.