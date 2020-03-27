Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $171.89 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Carnival worth $171,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 179.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carnival by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carnival from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.