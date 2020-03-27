Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $172.48 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.57% of Carter’s worth $172,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,385,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.