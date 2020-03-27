Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $175.52 Million Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.94% of Guidewire Software worth $175,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

