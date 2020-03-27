Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $181 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.60% of Consolidated Edison worth $180,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.