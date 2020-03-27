Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 232.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.46% of Johnson Controls International worth $143,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.