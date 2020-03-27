Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 284.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,762 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.62% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $174,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

