Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,372 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.37% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $175,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. FMR LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after buying an additional 2,213,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 1,316,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

