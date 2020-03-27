Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.37% of Healthequity worth $176,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.