Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.37% of Rogers worth $147,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

