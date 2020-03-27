Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,129 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Travelers Companies worth $121,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.